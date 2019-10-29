Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,134 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Norbord were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSB. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norbord by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Norbord by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 11,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord during the 2nd quarter worth $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSB opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.00. Norbord Inc has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $30.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Norbord had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norbord Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OSB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norbord has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

