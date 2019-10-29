Bank of America Corp DE Has $830,000 Stock Position in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of Gorman-Rupp worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 51.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 389.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth $88,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 52.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $939.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

