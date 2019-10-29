Banco Santander SA (LON:BNC) Increases Dividend to €0.10 Per Share

Banco Santander SA (LON:BNC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of €0.10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BNC opened at GBX 343.45 ($4.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. Banco Santander has a one year low of GBX 307.10 ($4.01) and a one year high of GBX 405 ($5.29). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 329.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 350.61.

In related news, insider Jose Antonio Alvarez acquired 6,150,093 shares of Banco Santander stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 362 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of £22,263,336.66 ($29,090,992.63).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

