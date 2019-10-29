Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BSBR stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. 308,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,964. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Santander Brasil has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $13.73.

BSBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

