Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.93

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.93 and last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 4226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

BCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 502.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

