Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.93

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.93 and last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 4226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.
BCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.
The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 502.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.
