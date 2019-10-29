Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

BCH has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Banco de Chile from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Banco de Chile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.67.

NYSE BCH traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $26.47. 43,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,360. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $32.83.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.93 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 25.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 502.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 102.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

