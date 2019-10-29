Bach Investment Advisors Ltd Invests $216,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bach Investment Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.1% of Bach Investment Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.88.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.20. The stock had a trading volume of 19,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.73 and its 200 day moving average is $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The stock has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

