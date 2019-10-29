B. Riley Weighs in on Banc of California Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Banc of California in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. B. Riley also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

NYSE BANC opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.69 million, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Banc of California by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 66.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 286,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 114,775 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Banc of California by 6.2% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 598,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 34,959 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Banc of California by 19.4% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 40,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Banc of California by 136.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 19,886 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

