B. Riley Comments on Marine Products Corp.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marine Products in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marine Products’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Marine Products had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.62 million.

MPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

MPX stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $458.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 16.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 54.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 11.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marine Products in the first quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.83%.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

