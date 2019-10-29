AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in AZZ were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AZZ by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in AZZ by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in AZZ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,412,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,018 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZZ shares. TheStreet downgraded AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of AZZ stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $38.79. 3,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,188. AZZ Inc has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.