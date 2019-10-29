Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Trading Up 31.3%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) was up 31.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.42, approximately 872,474 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2,177% from the average daily volume of 38,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a market cap of $20.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37.

About Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements, as well as base metals. The company holds interests in the Kaanaayaa Property comprises 390 claims covering 200.5 square kilometers located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

