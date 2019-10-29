Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $-0.05-0.05 EPS and its Q3 guidance at ($0.05)-$0.05 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $633.71 million, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $45,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

