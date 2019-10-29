Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on AXTA. ValuEngine downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.