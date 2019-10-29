AVX (NYSE:AVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AVX (NYSE:AVX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $377.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.90 million. AVX had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of AVX stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. 2,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,454. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.21. AVX has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65.

Get AVX alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on shares of AVX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for AVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.