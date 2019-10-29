Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

ASM has been the subject of several other research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN ASM traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,432. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.81.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

