AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Trading Down 5.4%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.87, 1,292,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,141,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $147.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 290,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $244,000. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

