AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.19% of AutoZone worth $50,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,149.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,109.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,090.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $731.17 and a 52-week high of $1,186.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.67%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,091.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,240.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,136.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

