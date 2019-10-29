Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.
Australian REIT Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$9.56 and a 52-week high of C$12.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.75.
Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile
