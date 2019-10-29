AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Trading Up 7.8%

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)’s share price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $20.81, approximately 723,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 218,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AUDC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $546.46 million, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in AudioCodes by 11.1% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 116,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 16.6% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 175,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 24,970 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 21.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 228.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 60,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 42,375 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the second quarter worth about $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

