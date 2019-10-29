AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$184-186 billion (+1-2%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.45 billion.AT&T also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to $$3.60-3.70 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.27.

AT&T stock opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $281.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

