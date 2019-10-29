AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 2.6% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 78,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in AT&T by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 195,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in AT&T by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 639,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 160,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in AT&T by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 124,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,728,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,212,862. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $281.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.