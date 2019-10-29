ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered ATN International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Securities assumed coverage on ATN International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BWS Financial raised ATN International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered ATN International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.75.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $61.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3,022.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.83. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $50.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $115.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. ATN International had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

In other news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 217,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

