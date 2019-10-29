Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 96 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.50. 15,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,103. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.53 and a 1 year high of $118.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

