Atlas Brown Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 375,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after buying an additional 138,579 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,676,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 143,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,244. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.64. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $66.40.

