Atlas Brown Inc. Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,117 shares during the quarter. Papa John’s Int’l makes up about 3.4% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter worth about $732,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 20.0% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Shares of PZZA stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.98. 26,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,452. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.29 and a 1 year high of $60.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.42.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $399.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $20,566,712.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,785,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,837,176.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $4,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,409,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,530,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PZZA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Papa John’s Int’l Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.