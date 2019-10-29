Atlas Brown Inc. Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,285 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,697 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $55.04. 3,868,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,009,638. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.76. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.