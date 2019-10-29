Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Trading Down 6.5%

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.89 and last traded at $24.02, 761,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 110% from the average session volume of 362,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $54.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.
The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.22.
In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $169,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,518.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $630,695 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $8,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,617,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,862,000 after buying an additional 147,627 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 401,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after buying an additional 134,520 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 118,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 80,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 252,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter.
About Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
