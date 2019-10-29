Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Trading Down 6.5%

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.89 and last traded at $24.02, 761,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 110% from the average session volume of 362,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $54.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.22.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $663.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $169,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,518.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $630,695 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $8,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,617,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,862,000 after buying an additional 147,627 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 401,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after buying an additional 134,520 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 118,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 80,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 252,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.