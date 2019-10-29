Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Atlas Air Worldwide has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $663.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.31 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

AAWW stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $619.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.22. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $60.72.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAWW shares. ValuEngine raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In related news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $169,195.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,518.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $630,695 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.