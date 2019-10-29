Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Down 52.9% in October

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AAME stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 0.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on AAME shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlantic American from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Atlantic American as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

