ASX (ASX:ASX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $82.11

ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.11 and traded as high as $83.80. ASX shares last traded at $83.41, with a volume of 352,912 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$82.11 and its 200 day moving average is A$80.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.83.

In other news, insider Dominic Stevens 15,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. Also, insider Peter Nash acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$84.24 ($59.74) per share, with a total value of A$84,240.00 ($59,744.68).

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

