AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given New GBX 8,000 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 7,700 ($100.61) to GBX 8,000 ($104.53) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.07) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,349.06 ($96.03).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,429 ($97.07) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($107.51). The company has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,059.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,566.95.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

