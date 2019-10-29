Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Given a $19.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a $19.00 price objective on Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASB. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE ASB opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Associated Banc has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $23.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.55 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 21.73%. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,972 shares of company stock worth $193,672. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,489,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,620,000 after buying an additional 187,513 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 20.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,221,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,953,000 after buying an additional 379,450 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,133,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,094,000 after acquiring an additional 24,292 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 167.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,840,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,221,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

