Ascential’s (ASCL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASCL. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Ascential from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ascential to an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 465.30 ($6.08).

Get Ascential alerts:

Shares of LON:ASCL opened at GBX 356.40 ($4.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 331.20 ($4.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 418 ($5.46). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 369.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 370.18.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.