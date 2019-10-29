Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Insider Stewart Hamilton Purchases 65 Shares

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Stewart Hamilton purchased 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £148.85 ($194.50).

On Monday, September 30th, Stewart Hamilton purchased 68 shares of Arrow Global Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £150.28 ($196.37).

Shares of ARW traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 235 ($3.07). 45,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,450. Arrow Global Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166.20 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 284.58 ($3.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.62 million and a P/E ratio of 9.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Arrow Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Arrow Global Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 309 ($4.04).

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

