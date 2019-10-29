Arrow Financial Corp Sells 2,000 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 87.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 355.9% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $106.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALXN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup set a $150.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.