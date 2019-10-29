Arrow Financial Corp Sells 1,577 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

In other news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

