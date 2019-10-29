Arrow Financial Corp Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.2% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,484,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,949,000 after purchasing an additional 754,455 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $136.57 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.03 and a fifty-two week high of $140.45. The stock has a market cap of $192.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.58 and a 200-day moving average of $131.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.