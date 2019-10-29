Arrow Financial Corp Purchases 748 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,677,609,000 after buying an additional 9,386,180 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,074.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,118,000 after buying an additional 3,295,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,621,000 after buying an additional 2,712,579 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,297,000 after buying an additional 2,630,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,008,000 after buying an additional 1,320,479 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $75.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bob Shearer purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,127.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cedric W. Burgher purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $108,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,128.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,075 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

