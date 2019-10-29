Arrow Financial Corp Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Metlife were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 2,474.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 3,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.51.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $51.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

