Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €9.20 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.25 ($9.59) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €8.59 ($9.98).

Shares of Aroundtown stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €7.47 ($8.69). The company had a trading volume of 3,944,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a one year low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a one year high of €7.95 ($9.24). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion and a PE ratio of 5.57.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

