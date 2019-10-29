Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Up 18.4% in October

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 516,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 270,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3,156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 372,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 49,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 12.83 and a quick ratio of 12.83.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AHH shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

