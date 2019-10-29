Argus Analysts Give Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) a $396.00 Price Target

Argus set a $396.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Tesla from $386.00 to $372.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tesla from $356.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $268.79.

Tesla stock opened at $327.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 0.52. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $379.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post -7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson bought 360 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.71 per share, for a total transaction of $79,815.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,815.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.47, for a total value of $36,370.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,942.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450 shares of company stock worth $109,271 in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,409,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,996,539,000 after purchasing an additional 165,206 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.5% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $308,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 54.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $259,925,000 after purchasing an additional 409,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

