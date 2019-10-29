Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Shares Down 0.7%

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 147.40 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.95), 14,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.96).

Separately, Numis Securities began coverage on Argentex Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “add” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 145.94.

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services worldwide. The company offers voice broking, an online platform and consultancy services for corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

