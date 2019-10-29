Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Svb Leerink lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price target on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,874 shares of company stock worth $126,322. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

