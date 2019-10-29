Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Update

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the September 15th total of 798,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 40.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 65.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 27.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABUS. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $50.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,948.40% and a negative return on equity of 125.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

