Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APRE. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:APRE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.97. 76,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,844. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, CFO Scott M. Coiante acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Also, major shareholder Vantage I. L.P. Versant acquired 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 613,500 shares of company stock worth $9,202,500.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

