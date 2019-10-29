Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Applied Materials is benefiting from increased customer spending in foundry and logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in IoT, communications, automotive, power and image sensor solutions. Solid momentum in the United States and Taiwan is a positive. Also, strong momentum in conductor etches is aiding the company in gaining traction in DRAM and NAND. It remains positive about price elasticity of NAND, which is expected to bolster NAND customer spending. Estimates have been stable ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters. However, market uncertainties remain. Softness in semiconductor and display markets on account of slowdown in memory and display customers’ spending is a major concern. The stock has underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Nomura set a $40.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.57.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.92. The company had a trading volume of 367,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021,951. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,340,891.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2,914.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $510,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983,055 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 72.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,611,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 34.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,273,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,052 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $204,994,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 49.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $379,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,005 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.