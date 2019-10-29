Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Bank of America

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Cowen set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $247.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.49.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $5.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.29. 35,654,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,583,547. The company has a market capitalization of $1,114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $249.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares in the company, valued at $19,528,088.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 112,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 108,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 72,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

