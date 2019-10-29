Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.1% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 19,949.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,005,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,976 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $809,074,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $459,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.22.

AAPL opened at $249.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.62. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $249.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.