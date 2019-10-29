Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,900 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the September 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:AMEH traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,619. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $524.14 million, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.98. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $23.32.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.05 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

In related news, insider Albert Waichow Young purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $75,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 916,446 shares in the company, valued at $13,755,854.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 84,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,697,696.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,200 shares of company stock valued at $508,344. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth about $509,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,164,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 102,267 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,518.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 98.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 361,766 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

